Cherry Blossom Festival returns for 1st time since 2019

Fans of taiko drumming, teriyaki chicken, sake and Japanese artwork won't want to miss this weekend's festival.

DENVER — Denver's Cherry Blossom Festival at Sakura Square is back for the first time since 2019.

Organized by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddist Temple, the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival will be held Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at Sakura Square in the heart of downtown Denver.

The 49th annual festival — which celebrates Japanese culture through music, dance, exhibits, arts, crafts, dance and food — was not held in 2020 and 2021.

> Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Cherry Blossom Festival

Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Live performances of traditional Japanese dancing, singing, instrumental music, Taiko drum ensemble performances, judo, karate and aikido demonstrations.

Cultural demonstrations and lectures on topics such as bonsai (tree sculpting) and Buddhist teachings.

Japanese-themed marketplace with jewelry, toys, artwork, pottery, accessories, clothing and anime.

Live art demonstrations, chilled somen (thin wheat flour noodles) and other snacks.

Japanese cuisine including sushi, teriyaki burgers, manju, spam musubi, teriyaki chicken plate lunches and teriyaki beef bowls and sake and craft beer.

The Cherry Blossom Festival serves as the largest fundraiser for the operations and programs of the Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple and Sakura Foundation

Admission is free to the Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Sakura Square between 19th and Lawrence Streets.

For more information on the Cherry Blossom Festival, visit: CherryBlossomDenver.org. You can also follow the Cherry Blossom Festival on Facebook.

Hello Denver! Rain or shine, join us this weekend for the Cherry Blossom Festival!! Fingers crossed that if will be ALL SHINE!!! Sat 11a-6p and Sun 11a-4p. Sakura Square: 1255 19th St in Downtown Denver!! Posted by Denver Cherry Blossom Festival on Monday, June 20, 2022

