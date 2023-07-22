Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is about celebrating and preserving culture

"You have to know your past to know where you’re going and that is part of why we do the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival," said Lorraine Eloriaga.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Dragon boat racing is an ancient and highly competitive sport, but there's something even more important than winning at the 23rd annual Colorado Dragon Boat Festival.

"We want to win but it's not always about that," said Chai Saignaphone, who is on a team with his co-workers.

It's about preserving heritage.

"Dragon Boat races, it's a part of something bigger," said Brian Kong. "It's about sharing Asian culture."

Kong, 18, competes on the Great Wall Chinese Academy team. He's been coming to this festival all his life.

"I feel so proud," he said. "It's just something about the adrenaline pump that you get, being here with all my Chinese school friends. It feels great to be here with everyone I've been growing up with my whole life."

Race and program director Lorraine Eloriaga was at the first ever Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in 2001.

"It is something that has been part of my family for 23 years," she said.

Back then, she said only 12,000 people came to watch 16 teams compete on Sloan's Lake.

Fast forward two decades and now they have dozens of teams competing, with more than 170,000 people attending the festival last year.

"We are the largest pan-Asian festival in the Rocky Mountain region," said Eloriaga. "My mom always told me, 'We have to preserve our past in order to have a better future.'"

Saignaphone comes every year with his family.

"It just brings everybody together to represent different cultures," he said. "We come out here every Saturday and we get on the boat and we just start paddling and just try to get in-sync with each other."

They're creating a community where they can celebrate each other and the diverse Asian cultures here in Colorado.

"We are a small but mighty community and this is one way for us to share our culture with everybody," said Eloriaga.

There's more than just races to watch at the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival.

On Saturday, there will be food, drinks, as well as live performances with dance and music until 7 p.m.

Sunday is the second and final day of the festival, going from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS