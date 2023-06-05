Colorado makes Lunar New Year a state holiday

Denver's Asian-American community hopes the state holiday promotes inclusivity and diversity.

DENVER — Lunar New Year will now be a state holiday in Colorado after a measure was signed into law Friday by Gov. Jared Polis.

It's a direct response to Asian-American hate crimes across the country – and intended to send a message of inclusivity and celebrate diversity of the state's Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities.

Lunar New Year is celebrated every year on the first new moon of the calendar, usually between late January and mid-February.

By designating the day a state holiday, the hope is to make it easier for people to take time off to celebrate cultural activities associated with the tradition.

"We wanted to send the message that we are proud of our community. We've been established in Colorado since the 1800s," said Nga Vương-Sandoval, U.S. Refugee Advisory Board project manager and chairperson of the Lunar New Year Allies Advisory Group, who spearheaded the passage of the new law. "We have a heavy presence in the state of Colorado, and we're the fastest-growing population in the United States. So why not bring others into the fold, to celebrate with us on this."

Mimi Luong from Truong An Gifts organized a Lunar New Year celebration in January.

She said the Lunar New Year events allow her and her family to share their joy with the community and share their Chinese traditions.

"I feel like people now want to go out more often and learn more about culture," she said. "To me, I feel like, no matter what goes on, we should still continue to bring joy, to bring joy to everyone in this community. I think it makes a community stronger when everyone comes together hand in hand."