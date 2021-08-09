Aurora church group collects items for Hurricane Ida victims

The group, mostly made up of high schoolers, leaves Colorado Thursday morning to deliver the items to Louisiana.

AURORA, Colo. — About a dozen teenagers and a few adults spent Wednesday night packing up for a road trip to Louisiana this week to deliver a truckload of donated supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.

Ethan Hernandez spent Wednesday night organizing boxes of toiletries and canned goods. The 14-year old high school freshman will join another dozen teenagers and a few adults for a road trip to Louisiana this week to deliver a truckload of donated supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through," Ethan Hernandez, 14, and high school freshmen said. "They went through Hurricane Katrina and then they rebuilt, and it got wiped out again. And thy have to restart the whole process."

Hernandez helped Wednesday night organizing boxes of toiletries and canned goods for the trip. All 18 volunteers are members at Peace with Christ Lutheran Church in Aurora, which has been collecting items this week.

“We want to love people well,” said Donna Patton, the Director of Children and Student Ministries at the church who is helping organize the trip.

It's more than just a service opportunity, but also a learning opportunity as young people meet with victims during a time of crisis.

“The best thing the students can do is love them well. They can do that by listening and just being present," she said. "A very calming presence is the best thing we can do, and let them know there is hope.”

Peace with Christ Lutheran Church is still collecting donations, with the last drop-off opportunity from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday morning. For more details about the collection, drive to visit the church's website.

“We haven’t forgotten about them. We have a lot in our world going at a fast pace. We need to understand people’s disasters can take years, sometimes generations to rebuild.”

After that, the students will pack up and leave for their trip. Patton said they still need toiletries, food items, and cleaning supplies. They ask people to avoid any additional financial donations at this time (money already donated was used to purchase more collection items). Still, the church does welcome gift card donations for hurricane victims.

