Hundreds line up for BBQ as business reopens after Marshall Fire

Loyal customers say they're happy to see the Superior restaurant open once again.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Over a year after the Marshall Fire, a well-known restaurant that was burned is finally back open. Loyal customers had been waiting for Wayne's Smoke Shack in Superior to finally start serving barbeque again.

The official opening happened at 11 in the morning on Friday. However, the first customer was already in line by 6 a.m.

88-year-old Cliff Martin was a regular customer who would return every week to the restaurant.

"I am a regular here and I love the folks, and the best meat I know of from anywhere," said Martin.

Some customers waited over an hour to finally get to the front of the line with the counter.

"It says a lot about Wayne. It says a lot about the community. They love his stuff and they can’t wait to get at it. I’m among those," said Martin.

Nick Kaplan is another regular customer who would go to Wayne's weekly as well.

"It’s not just about the food. Maybe that’s silly to say, but it’s a community thing. It sounds so cliché, but this has really become a fixture of our little community in Superior and it’s nice having them back," said Kaplan.

"There’s been up’s and down’s, challenges, like everyone. It’s just a process I would say. Sharing our story with our community and feeling the love and support has really helped us. I feel like today is the final test. It’s like we did, we made it, we’re finally open," said Samantha Shelnutt, who owns the restaurant alongside her husband.