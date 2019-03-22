Yesterday I made a post on social media addressing a hurtful email I had received from a viewer.

It’s one of many that the station and I have gotten complaining about the size of my belly and the type of maternity clothing that I have chosen to wear.

In an effort to stand up for myself, I used the math that I had learned in school to demonstrate the actual size of my belly, and then took more measurements to calculate how much real estate the bump took up on the weather wall.

Your response has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive, and I wanted to make sure I said, "Thank you." Thank you!

In some ways, this has been a tough week, but knowing that my family, my coworkers and you have my back means the world to me.

Sometimes I think I feel too much to be in this business. Words like freak, disgusting and nauseating play off of my insecurities.

In fact, earlier this week I had to leave my work desk, lock myself in the private bathroom and let myself cry.

Processing my feelings and knowing what I need to do to take back my power is something that has taken me years of therapy to learn. It’s not easy. But I am so glad I took the time to take care of my mental health.

I wish I could force people to have more compassion, but the only person I can work on and change is myself. Never be ashamed to ask for help.

Here in Colorado, we many programs and affordable ways you can get the help you need.

I believe that there is enough space for all of us to share joy and happiness in this world, we just need to learn how to do it.

