Colorado blacksmith captures attention with feminine, soft sculptures

Jodie Bliss is a Monument blacksmith who turns heads due to being one of the few women in her profession and also for her large-scale sculptures.

Your image of a blacksmith is likely antiquated.

It probably involves a man pounding a red-hot piece of iron on an anvil.

The video above aired on March 29 about Denver artists work to address the gender gap in art.

If you conjured up a woman completing the same task, welcome to the 21st century and the studio of Jodie Bliss, Monument blacksmith and metal fabricator extraordinaire.

A tour of Bliss Studio and Gallery reveals a busy, in-demand blacksmith who’ll celebrate her 10th anniversary at the shop this fall.

Bliss is a native of Monument, where her mother owned High Country Feed and Tack and taught Bliss how to drive a forklift and “boss boys around.”

