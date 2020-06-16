3-day blood drive to take place at Budweiser Events Center

Appointments are strongly recommended for the event taking place June 30 - July 2.

LOVELAND, Colo. — With no sports or concerts currently taking place, the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland is set to host a three-day blood drive at the end of this month.

Vitalant announced that it's teaming up with the Budweiser Events Center, Anheuser-Busch, and the Colorado Eagles for the ONE TEAM blood drive which will run from Tuesday, June 30 – Thursday, July 2 from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. in the Budweiser Events Center lobby.

With elective surgeries resuming following stay-at-home orders and more people venturing out across the country, demand for blood for hospital patients has increased by 25% in recent weeks, according to Vitalant. That's in addition to the everyday need for blood that for things such as childbirth, cancer treatments, and essential medical procedures which remained steady during the coronavirus.

>The video above is from an earlier segment about the need for blood donations amid COVID-19

“COVID-19 continues to impact Vitalant’s ability to hold enough mobile blood drive opportunities to meet patient needs,” said Vitalant Senior Director of Donor Recruitment Charlie Propernick. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Budweiser Events Center, Anheuser Busch and the Colorado Eagles in providing this opportunity for an estimated 120 donors to meet that need just in time for the holiday weekend.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org search “Loveland” or call 877-25-VITAL. At this time, all donors and staff must wear a face covering.

Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test—authorized by the Food and Drug Administration—will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Learn more at vitalant.org/antibodytest