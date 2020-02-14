CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A drive organized after a business owner discovered hundreds of Victoria's Secret products in a dumpster will kick off Saturday, Feb. 15, at four South Philly Cheese Steaks locations in metro Denver.

The "For the Girls" drive aims to collect 200 bras and feminine hygiene products for women in need and women experiencing homelessness.

Donations can be dropped off at the following South Philly locations:

1400 E. Hampden Ave. #100, Cherry Hills Village

8755 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

220 Pavillions Pl., Suite A, Brighton

2600 East St., Golden

Melanie Gelinas, who owns the Cherry Hills Village restaurant, said she was inspired to put together the drive after she found bras and clothing from a Victoria's Secret store discarded near her Centennial apartment.

The Streets of SouthGlenn store recently closed, and a Victoria's Secret spokesperson said workers "damaged out sample products, including bras."

Remaining inventory was sent to other stores, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"I just felt like it was such a waste of money and, you know, wouldn't a mom like to get a brand new bra from Victoria's Secret who's living in a shelter?" Gelinas said. "[The bras] could be going to a homeless shelter or a battered women's shelter."

The drive runs from Saturday, Feb. 15 to Saturday, Feb. 22.

