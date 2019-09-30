The pews were packed at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church on Sunday evening as it celebrated the sound that came from the oldest pipe organ in the state.

“And you would never guess it because it’s sitting in a building that’s about 20 years old,” said John Murgel, the organist who helped bring in the 150-year-old organ.

Murgel was working as the church’s organist in 2016 when they bought the old organ from St. John’s Cathedral. It was originally built by the Hook brothers in Massachusetts in 1869.

“Its age really is an asset because there are so many materials like the case of walnut and the amount of metal used in the pipes you just won’t find in a modern organ,” Murgel said. “Just because it’s cost-prohibitive to try and do something like that today.”

Referred to as “the Hook,” it weighs 8,000 pounds and is all mechanical aside from the electricity to power two lights and the blower.

It took many hands, and measurements to get it into the Broomfield church, but Murgel said it was worth it.

“Playing a pipe organ is fun like driving a fast car is fun,” he said. “It’s like a non-stop party because the sound never stops. Like on a piano, if you press the key the sound decays. On an organ, you press the key and it will continue to play as long as you press the key down, and then you have all of the options of the different ranks of pipes to make almost endless variation of sound and color and it’s just so much fun.”

