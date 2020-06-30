3-day blood drive begins Tuesday at Budweiser Events Center

Budweiser Events Center, Vitalant, Anheuser-Busch and the Colorado Eagles are teaming for a blood drive in Northern Colorado.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's Budweiser Events Center will be home to a three-day blood drive beginning Tuesday, June 30.

The "ONE TEAM blood drive" will be held Tuesday, June 30, Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Budweiser Events Center lobby.

The drive is hosted by Vitalant, Budweiser Events Center, Anheuser-Busch and the Colorado Eagles.

“COVID-19 continues to impact Vitalant’s ability to hold enough mobile blood drive opportunities to meet patient needs,” said Vitalant Senior Director of Donor Recruitment Charlie Propernick. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Budweiser Events Center, Anheuser Busch and the Colorado Eagles in providing this opportunity for an estimated 120 donors to meet that need just in time for the holiday weekend.”

> To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org and search “Loveland” or call 877-25-VITAL.

With elective surgeries resuming following stay-at-home orders and more people venturing out across the country, demand for blood for hospital patients has increased by 25% in recent weeks, according to Vitalant.

While the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures, and everyday emergencies throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Budweiser Events Center has been a staple of Northern Colorado for over 15 years. It seems only right for us to volunteer our arena to help save the lives of the community that’s supported us for so long,” said District General Manager, Keller Taylor. “We’re privileged and excited to partner with Vitalant on this blood drive and look forward to the opportunity to give back in a time of need.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org and search “Loveland” or call 877-25-VITAL. At this time, all donors and staff must wear a face covering.

Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Learn more at vitalant.org/antibodytest .

