CBI sending Amber Alert test to some devices on Monday

Users who receive test alerts will get the ping at 11 a.m.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plans to test its Amber Alert notification system Monday, which means some Coloradans could get the test alert on their devices.

>> The video aired above on Jan. 11, 2019, about how the Colorado Bureau of Investigation considers the time of day when sending out an Amber Alert.

People with test alerts enabled on their devices will receive a notification at 11 a.m. Monday, as part of CBI's expansion of features for its alert system.

Moving forward when receiving Amber Alerts from CBI, users will have access to the Amber Alert bulletin, or a Blue Alert bulletin, which includes a link to more information.

“One of the challenges of the WEA (Wireless Emergency Alert ) system is that it only provides for a maximum of 360 characters in the cellphone message, which dramatically limits the amount of information the CBI can offer in these time-sensitive situations,” said CBI Director John Camper. “The URL redirect to a site will further enhance our ability to share critical and helpful information in a timely manner.”

CBI said people can also find their alerts on Twitter.

