CDOT and law enforcement stepping up enforcement to catch impaired drivers on the road

According to a recent Colorado State Patrol report, there have been 1,901 DUI citations in Colorado from Jan. 1 to May 31.

DENVER — It's been an exciting summer for Colorado sports fans with the recent Stanley Cup win by the Colorado Avalanche. However, the message from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and local law enforcement is short and simple: 'Don't drink and drive!'

With Colorado Rockies home games looming up on the horizon, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and local law enforcement agencies are increasing enforcement from July 14-20 to catch drunken drivers on the road. During increased impaired driving periods, drivers may experience impaired driving checkpoints and see increased law enforcement while on the road.

“A DUI is not a minor traffic violation. You’re looking at months, potentially years, of your time to work through the process, costing thousands of dollars and leaving you with a criminal record,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Every single decision you make when operating a vehicle matters. There are safe ride alternatives at our disposal; make a smart choice for getting home.”

Just this past Fourth of July saw 190 arrests from 75 agencies across Colorado. There were nine traffic fatalities and more than half of those involved a suspected impaired driver.

“Impaired drivers are a menace to others on our roadways, including pedestrians, bicyclists or drivers,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Yes summer is a time for fun, but with that fun comes responsibility. That means never getting behind the wheel after drinking or consuming cannabis, regardless of how well you think you are to drive.”

To learn more about the CDOT's campaign against impaired driving, you can visit codot.gov/safety/impaired-driving.

