Children's Hospital of Colorado's Burn Camp fundraiser goes virtual

The Creating Ties Virtual Dinner is coming up Nov. 14 and will raise money for Children's Hospital of Colorado's Burn Camp.

AURORA, Colo. — Children's Hospital of Colorado's Burn Camp gives children who have sustained a burn injury, and their families, the ability and courage to thrive.

They do this throughout children's recoveries and beyond by offering inspiration, rehabilitation and shared experiences in a safe, nurturing and supportive environment.

Every year, the hospital holds a fundraiser to help support Burn Camp, but like many events this year, the fundraiser is going virtual.

Kylie Bearse talks to Judy Boelter, an occupational therapist in the Burn Unit at Children's about the importance and impact of the camp.

> Video above: Interview with Judy Boelter with Children's Hospital of Colorado

The Creating Ties Virtual Dinner will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/creating-ties-dinner.html

Choose a package when you register to pick up the meals, dessert, wine and "dinner in a box." If you're not in Denver, the dinner in a box will be mailed to you.

The virtual dinner will include a silent auction and a mix of live-streaming and videos from Virtual Summer Burn Camp. All funds raised will benefit the newly created Thrive Endowment.