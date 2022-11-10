Sheriff's office holds coat drive for inmates recently released from jail

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donated warm jackets for people just getting out of jail so they're not out in the cold this winter.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — At the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Kelly Friesen says with winter coming, they’re collecting donated warm coats for people in the department’s Jail Based Behavioral Services who have recently been released from jail.

“We’re just trying to supply coats to inmate so they can be warm when they leave the jail in the wintertime," Lt. Friesen said.

This is the first year for the program, and it's part of a bigger program to help inmates be more successful with their transition back to the community.

“We provide transition services for them as they integrate back into the community,” said Lt. Friesen. "Having your basic human needs met does help increase their success, it helps reduce recidivism and helps them stay engaged in their treatment program once they are released back in the community.”

The coat drive is running during the month of October with a donation box in the lobby of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in Hot Sulfur Springs.

