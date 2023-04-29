Names of four firefighters added to Colorado firefighter memorial

Each year, the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors those who have died in the line of duty protecting lives & property in Colorado.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A solemn moment Saturday as the names of four fallen firefighters were added to the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Lakewood.

Darold E. Hills , Aurora Fire Department

, Aurora Fire Department Christopher D. Carneal , Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services

, Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services Collin Hagan , Craig Interagency Hot Shots, Bureau of Land Management

, Craig Interagency Hot Shots, Bureau of Land Management Stephen M. Smith, West Douglas County Fire Protection District

Each year, the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors those who've died in the line of duty protecting lives and property in the state of Colorado.

Since its formation, the foundation continues to recognize the state's fallen firefighters on a permanent memorial and supports the families who have suffered this loss. They recognize all firefighters killed in the line of duty whether volunteer, career, union or non-union, structural, wildland, and federal firefighters who are assigned to Colorado fires even if they live in another state.

170 names are now etched into the wall at the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

