COLORADO, USA — If you’re looking for an easy way to give back this holiday season, you can donate to your favorite Colorado nonprofit on Colorado Gives Day.

The 10th annual day of giving in the Centennial State lands on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 beginning at 12 a.m.

The day is powered by ColoradoGives.org – a year-round website featuring more than 2,500 nonprofits. The program encourages people to "give where you live" and allows people to choose nonprofits that appeal to their passions.

Donations can be made on Colorado Gives Day or scheduled online in advance.

This year Colorado Gives Day will have a $1.5-million-dollar incentive fund provided by the Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other community members.

The fund is proportionally allocated to each non-profit that receives donations. So, if the one non-profit receives one-tenth the total giving on Colorado Gives Day, it would get one-tenth of the incentive fund, meaning every nonprofit that receives a gift on Colorado Gives Day gets an added boost.

