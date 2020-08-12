11th annual Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday

Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour period of online giving and a movement to celebrate and encourage philanthropy throughout Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — If you’re looking for an easy way to give back this holiday season, you can donate to your favorite Colorado nonprofit on Colorado Gives Day.

The 11th annual day of giving in the Centennial State lands on Tuesday, Dec. 8, beginning at 12 a.m.

The day is powered by ColoradoGives.org – a year-round website featuring more than 2,900 nonprofits. The program encourages people to "give where you live" and allows people to choose nonprofits that appeal to their passions.

Donations can be made on Colorado Gives Day or scheduled online in advance. Those donations scheduled ahead of time will count toward the total for Colorado Gives Day.

This year, Colorado Gives Day will have a $1-million-dollar incentive fund provided by the Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other community members.

The fund is proportionally allocated to each non-profit that receives donations. So, if the one non-profit receives one-tenth the total giving on Colorado Gives Day, it would get one-tenth of the incentive fund, meaning every nonprofit that receives a gift on Colorado Gives Day gets an added boost.

You can also use Charity Navigator to help you decide which organization you'd like to give to.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.