11th annual Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday

COLORADO, USA — If you’re looking for an easy way to give back this holiday season, you can donate to your favorite Colorado nonprofit on Colorado Gives Day.
The 11th annual day of giving in the Centennial State lands on Tuesday, Dec. 8, beginning at 12 a.m.
The day is powered by ColoradoGives.org – a year-round website featuring more than 2,900 nonprofits. The program encourages people to "give where you live" and allows people to choose nonprofits that appeal to their passions.
Donations can be made on Colorado Gives Day or scheduled online in advance. Those donations scheduled ahead of time will count toward the total for Colorado Gives Day.
This year, Colorado Gives Day will have a $1-million-dollar incentive fund provided by the Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other community members.
The fund is proportionally allocated to each non-profit that receives donations. So, if the one non-profit receives one-tenth the total giving on Colorado Gives Day, it would get one-tenth of the incentive fund, meaning every nonprofit that receives a gift on Colorado Gives Day gets an added boost.
You can also use Charity Navigator to help you decide which organization you'd like to give to.
RELATED: A 'Word of Thanks' from Next
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.