What is Colorado Gives Day? Here's how it works

Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour period of online giving and a movement to celebrate and encourage philanthropy throughout Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — If you’re looking for an easy way to give back this holiday season, you can donate to your favorite Colorado nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day.

The 13th annual day of giving in the Centennial State lands on Tuesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 12 a.m.

The day is powered by ColoradoGives.org – a year-round website featuring more than 3,100 nonprofits. The program encourages people to "give where you live" and allows people to choose nonprofits that appeal to their passions.

Donations can be made on Colorado Gives Day or scheduled online in advance. Those donations scheduled ahead of time will count toward the total for Colorado Gives Day.

This year, Colorado Gives Day will have a $1.4 million incentive fund provided by the Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other community members.

The fund is proportionally allocated to each nonprofit that receives donations. If a nonprofit receives 1/10 the total giving on Colorado Gives Day, it would get 1/10 of the incentive fund, meaning every nonprofit that receives a gift on Colorado Gives Day gets an added boost.

Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $362 million since it launched in 2010, and the ColoradoGives.org website has raised more than $486 million since it went live in 2007, said the Community First Foundation.

