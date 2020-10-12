Colorado Gives Day fundraising jumps 66%, sets all-time record in Summit County

In total, $623,167 was raised Tuesday, Dec. 8, up from $373,092 last year. The Summit Foundation Marketing and Events Manager Brian Balok said the money raised came from 2,751 donations to 49 local nonprofits, resulting in the largest total ever raised on Colorado Gives Day.

“Not only are the nonprofits suffering, but a lot of the locals are, as well,” Balok said. “To see that significant jump during the pandemic time, it is just overwhelming that people would come together and donate what they could to support the nonprofits. They know the community is suffering. I think the community, in their philanthropic spirit, really saw the needs during the pandemic, and nonprofits have raised that flag in regard to the need and impact the pandemic has had on everyone.”