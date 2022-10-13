Colorado group hopes to put an end to abortion misinformation

NBC reports that Spanish-language misinformation on social media is continuing to grow despite tech companies adopting restrictive content rules.

DENVER — Advocates for reproductive rights say Spanish speakers are now the target of misinformation when it comes to abortions nationwide.

"Misinformation in the Spanish-speaking community has always been an issue, we just read a report that a majority of our folks get their information from YouTube and we know that anyone can post videos on YouTube," said Katherine Riley, the Policy Director for Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR).

Riley told 9NEWS that social media is not the only place misinformation is being found. She said Pregnancy Center websites, facilities that don't provide abortion medical care because they're often run by religiously affiliated organizations, share misleading information.

"We are working to organize around campuses around Spanish-speaking folks around rural communities to let them know what these clinics actually do and how to know for sure if this is a real health clinic or not," she explained. "Then we are looking to bring in some legislation."

Riley and others are looking to draw up a bill similar to one that passed in Connecticut in 2021. It prohibits limited pregnancy centers from using "deceptive advertising" about pregnancy-related services they provide.

"We hope that the legislation will be able to mitigate the harms that these anti-abortion clinics cause on our communities," Riley added.

Opponents of bills similar to the one COLOR is proposing to argue bills like these are using the strong arm of the government to steer people to one choice, to get an abortion, COLOR said it's to make sure people get accurate information before they make decisions.

COLOR hopes to have a bill ready for the 2023 Colorado legislative session.