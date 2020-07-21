The 10th annual Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes benefit concert is on for August 1

The live telethon and concert will air on KTVD Channel 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 1.

DENVER — The tenth year of Corey Rose’s annual Wishes and Heroes benefit concert will look a little bit different – just like everything has in 2020.

But the good news? It will still happen in the form of a live telethon on KTVD Channel 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Donations will help support Make-A-Wish Colorado and the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation.

Don’t worry: there will still be live music from 9's a Pair (a band made up of Denver firefighters!) and Tyler Walker — as well as a sing-a-long with the 9NEWS Mornings crew.

There will even be a silent auction that includes a work of art from Colorado and Company’s Amelia Earhart.

Check out the Wishes and Heroes Facebook page for the latest updates and check back here for information on how to donate.

Last year's concert raised $51,000 and, given the generosity of Coloradans, we know this year will be the best yet.

