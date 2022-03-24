Daniels Fund surprises 15 students with scholarships

The students were told they were returning for more interviews before learning they had been selected to be Daniels Scholarship Fund recipients.

DENVER — Daniels Fund surprised 15 Denver metro area students with scholarships Thursday afternoon.

The students thought they were returning for a second round of scholarship interviews due to heavy competition when they found out they had been selected to be recipients.

The 15 students attend the following schools:

Academy High School

Addenbrooke Classical Academy

Aurora High School

Cherry Creek High School

DSST: Montview High School

Eaglecrest High School

Gateway High School

Green Mountain High School

Hackman Academy

Littleton High School

Silver Creek High School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Vista Peak Prepratory

Six of Thursday's recipients will be first-generation college students.

> Watch the full surprise here:

In total, more than 200 students will receive scholarships from the fund this year.

Daniels Scholarship Program offers four-year scholarships that provides financial and personal support. The scholarships provides up to $100,000 over four years to be put towards the cost of tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies as well as other miscellaneous educational expenses.

Daniels Fund says the program has provided more than $255 million in undergraduate scholarships to more than 4,800 students since 2000.

> Learn more about the Daniels Fund:

In order to be eligible, students must be graduating high school seniors, permanent U.S. residents, have a minimum 3.0 GPA on an unweighted 4.0-scale, and score higher than minimum requirements on the SAT or ACT. They must also meet financial eligibility requirements.

Applicants are selected from the funds four-state region of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on the following criteria:

Strength of character

Leadership potential

Commitment to serving their communities

Academic performance or promise

Well-rounded personality

Emotional maturity and stability

Daniels Fund was founded by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, and the majority of his $1.1 billion estate was transferred to the foundation after his death in 2000.

"Bill Daniels was a cable television pioneer known for his compassion for those in need and his unwavering commitment to ethics and integrity," Daniels Fund said on its website. "Bill loved America dearly. He fought in two wars to defend our country and the freedoms we enjoy today. Bill Daniels was also passionate about the free enterprise system, which he believed provided the best opportunity to help people improve their lives."

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.