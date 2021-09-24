The 8th annual Denver American Indian Festival is happening this weekend

The festival will feature dancers, drummers, singers, storytellers, vendors, food trucks and a kid zone.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Fairgrounds will be full with authentic Native American vendors, food trucks, and entertainment for the 8th annual Denver American Indian Festival (DAIF) this weekend.

The event is free to the public and is family friendly. It will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year's festival was virtual due to the pandemic, but organizers say this year, they decided to host an in-person event.

"The reason we decided we would go ahead and have this is so much of our activity is outside," Lynne Holman said. Holman is the president of the DAIF organization. "It was something that I felt was valuable for the community and for all Native people in Denver."

In 2019, Holman said they had over 50 tribes represented through vendors. Organizers hope people can use this event to learn more and celebrate Colorado's Native American community.

"If you’re a newbie to the festival, come and sit and watch for a little while; but pay special attention to the happiness and to the smiles and to all of the interaction that would tell you 'Hey, these people are really having a good time' and that’s what it’s all about is getting people together in a safe environment," Holman said.

Everyone is welcome to the festival and encouraged to participate as the community builds bridges of understanding and acceptance, organizers say.

The festival will feature dancers, drummers, singers, storytellers, vendors, food trucks, and a kid zone.

Vendors will be set up inside the Adams County Fairgrounds, which can hold up to 87 vendors. Only 41 will be participating, which will help enforce social distancing. Holman said guests will be asked to wear masks inside the building but not outside.

"We do have signs posted that we are following COVID protocols with masks and social distancing and when people come in there," she said.

For more information, visit the DAIF website.