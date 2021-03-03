Denver announced installation of public restrooms on 16th Street Mall

Two public restrooms will be installed as part of a pilot program aimed at addressing a need for publicly accessible restrooms in the central part of the city.

DENVER — The City of Denver on Wednesday announced its plan to permanently install two public restrooms on Champa Street, near the 16th Street Mall.

Denver said in a release that the new restrooms would be ready for use this spring after utility connections and other site work details currently underway are complete.

"I'm proud to have worked with city agencies to launch the creative, mobile restroom program that expanded access to sanitation for those who are away from home or living without one in Central Denver," said At-large Denver City Councilwoman Robin Kniech. "Today the vision of using what we've learned from the mobile restroom pilot to create lasting infrastructure takes a step forward on our beloved 16th Street Mall. I look forward to building upon this success to ensure our infrastructure matches the vibrancy and needs of our city."

The new restrooms will be convenient, clean and safe facilities for the whole community, with an attendant present during operational hours, as well as touchless entrances, hand sanitizer stations and space to queue – all critical features during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the City of Denver.

Denver purchased the restroom facility with federal Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF) and will operate the unit moving forward with Wastewater Enterprise funds from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).