Denver Art installation invites people to contribute their memories

Through interactive storytelling Lares Feliciano has created a place for people to share pieces of their history.

DENVER — Memories often fade, but the ones that matter can be found not only in our minds but in objects and sounds. Denver Art Museum's evolving installation Memory Mirror asks visitors to look back at their memories and share them.

The artist behind the installation, Lara Feliciano, shared that one thing that makes her think about such an abstract concept is the memory of her father.

"My father was diagnosed with early onset alzheimers when I was eight so he was sick with alzheimer from when I was eight years old until I was 16," said Feliciano.

That experience was traumatic, said Feliciano, but creating this installation has helped process what she went through.

Visitors to the Memory Mirror will watch the slideshow and hear the sounds of music and voicemails left behind by others. There are also photos, magazines and tickets from years past showcased at the installation.

"You can spend a lot of time appreciating those memories, if you allow yourself to," Feliciano said.

Along with memories collected through the museum, Feliciano has also included pieces from the Denver Public Library, Historic Five Points and images from the University of Denver.

To share a memory with Feliciano, visit her website; also, people can leave a voicemail at 720-913-0190 to contribute their memories.

The installation is open until March 5, 2023.

