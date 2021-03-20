WATCH LIVE: Denver press conference, vigil aim to honor victims of Asian hate

The site of the vigil is at Denver's Chinatown that was destroyed by a racist mob in 1880.

DENVER — Members of Denver's Asian community are joining with local government leaders in two events Saturday in response to this week's Atlanta spa shooting.

A press conference and vigil will call for an end to racism and violence, honor the victims in the Atlanta spa shooting and shed light on the increase in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

There will be a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Denver Viet Nam War Memorial with leaders from the Asian community and City of Denver leaders.

The candlelight will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in Denver's Chinatown, which thrived until 1880 when a violent, racist mob destroyed the community and killed one man.

Bring a candle to the event if possible, but some will be on hand, said the post. It will be socially distanced, and masks are required.

Due to false accusations surrounding Denver's Chinatown, many Denver locals refer to the area as 'Hop Valley' ignoring the history.

Speakers for the night will be made up of mostly Asian women who will share their experiences as well as steps to curb the violence in the community.

