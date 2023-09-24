Denver Fire Department teaches Girl Scouts about firefighting

This was the first time Denver Fire hosted this event, and they hope to make it an annual tradition.

DENVER — At the Denver Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Unit's Mile High Scout Force Sunday afternoon, 140 Girl Scouts got a hands-on lesson in fire safety education, explored careers and had the chance to earn merit badges.

“We were practicing watering this car down because it’s on fire,” said Izabella Alvarado, a Girl Scout in Troop 67711. “You have to hold it and help them. It was kind of really heavy, so you have to get in a position to hold it so you don’t let go of it.”

“This is our very first year with the Mile High Scout Force and we had such a good turnout,” technician Kendra Gerdjikian said.

She could feel the energy from the girls as they rotated through different stations.

“The excitement is just not matchable,” she said. “They get that hands-on exposure for what we deal with on a daily basis.”

Izabella’s favorite was putting out the car on fire.

“Car fires, we get to simulate search and rescue, a lot of the more hands-on training,” Gerdjikian said.

Denver Police also took a few rotations. All the first responders at the event were volunteers.

“They sit there and they talk about different aspects of the job, what they do, what they bring to the community,” Gerdjikian said.

Women were represented in most areas, providing positive models for the girls.

“We also have the park rangers here. The park rangers are talking about park safety, trail safety, fishing,” Gerdjikian said.

Buckley Air Force Base brought their fire safety trailer.

“Simulating safe weather disasters, safe cooking practices, what to do when there’s a lot of smoke and they hear the fire alarm,” Gerdjikian said.

The LaSalle Fire Department brought their dog, Renegade.

“Renegade is a dog that teaches the dogs to stop, drop and roll, get low when there’s smoke, what to do when they hear the alarm, so the dog does all these tricks with the kids,” Gerdjikian said.

Gerdjikian said she hopes these young girls saw first responder careers as a path they’re able to pursue. She said that wasn’t the case when she was growing up, but times have changed.

“It’s such a cool feeling to be out in the public and say ‘oh dad, look at the firefighters, and a girl firefighter too,’” Gerdjikian said. “That whole girl power thing.”