'The Denver That Is No More': Denver’s ghost-leading town crier is crying 'Boo'

A new book by Phil Goodstein highlights Denver’s old movie palaces, churches, parks and sporting venues.

DENVER — If you think of Denver as a rose and Phil Goodstein as the thorn in its side, well then, you have a pretty good idea of the prickly relationship between the prolific Denver historian and the city he loves … when he doesn’t hate it.

Goodstein, author of 28 books on his hometown, has told plenty of scary stories about Denver over the past 35 years, both in his books and leading his popular ghost tours. But none is scarier than the tales he’s telling about the city right now during this period of unchecked and – even worse, he said – unplanned growth.

“Denver is as schizophrenic as ever on this issue,” Goodstein said demonstrably. “On the one hand, it makes token gestures and even concrete commitments to cultural preservation – and then on the other hand, it gives a green light to developers to do whatever they want.”

At a time when Denver’s mayor and every member of the City Council is vociferously pro-growth, anything goes. Century-old neighborhoods are being rezoned to allow not just for secondary dwelling units, but Denver’s city leaders seem to be encouraging property owners to build on every square inch. Single-family homes are being scraped in favor of block-style apartment complexes.

All of which has Denver’s ghost-leading town crier crying, “Boo!”

