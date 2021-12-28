Denver tattoo shop owner among victims of shooting spree

Four people were killed Monday and three others, including a Lakewood Police Agent, were injured.

DENVER — The owner of a Denver tattoo shop is among the four people who were shot and killed Monday evening, according to her father.

Alicia Cardenas was shot around 5 p.m. at Sol Tribe, the tattoo shop she owned on Broadway in Denver.

Four people were killed and three others were wounded in the shooting spree that began in Denver around 5 p.m. Monday and ended in Lakewood, according to investigators.

"It's tremendous. It's difficult to really express how many people's lives she touched. She was a very outgoing person, she accepted everybody, especially those on the fringes," Alfredo Cardenas said. "A real advocate for the homeless, for the LGBTQ community – everybody you know was connected with her someway or another."

Her father said she has a 12-year-old daughter.

"I’m real concerned about her daughter. She’s with her father now but she’s going to need a lot of love and compassion," Alfredo said.

A friend described her as a warrior and advocate for all.

"She was an amazing mother, tattoo artist and an accredited body piercer," said Samantha Lindstrom. "Alicia never minded words and was never afraid to tell you what she thought or felt, but she always came from a place of love. We go back a very long time and she was family. Alyssa was a beautiful woman inside and out. A loving wife, step mother and yogi. Such a warm, caring being."

Officials said they believe the shooting spree started in Denver just after 5 p.m.

Denver Police (DPD) Chief Paul Pazen said there were a total of four shooting scenes in the the city of Denver:

East First Avenue and North Broadway. Three people were shot. Two women were killed and a man was injured.

East 12th Avenue and North Williams Street. One man was shot and killed.

West 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street. There were no injuries reported in this shooting.

West 8th Avenue and Zuni Street. Denver Police attempted to pull over the suspect following a chase. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers. A DPD police vehicle was disabled but there were no other injuries.

After the Denver shootings, Pazen said they believe the suspect fled to Lakewood where another shooting occurred at a business in the 1500 block of Kipling Street around 6 p.m. One person was killed in that shooting.

A Lakewood police (LPD) spokesperson said officers spotted a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting near the Belmar area of Lakewood and attempted to stop that vehicle.

The suspect began shooting at officers and officers fired back, according to Lakewood police The suspect was able to escape and ran into a nearby business and threatened people there with a gun.

He then ran into the Hyatt House hotel where LPD said he shot a clerk working at the hotel. That victim was brought to the hospital and it's not clear how badly they were injured.