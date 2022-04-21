Name selected for Denver's newest library branch

The library on East 35th Street in Denver has an arts focus.

COLORADO, USA — Denver's newest public library branch located at the ArtPark Community Hub will be named the Bob Ragland Branch Library, the Denver Public Library Commission announced Thursday.

“Bob Ragland was an artist, library supporter and a community leader and resident from the Whittier and Five Points neighborhood,” said Michelle Jeske, City Librarian. “Our newest branch has a community arts focus and it is fitting to name our newest branch library after him.”

>The video above is aired in February when the library had its soft opening.

The library, which opened in mid-February is located at 1900 East 35th Street, Suite A. An official grand opening celebration will be held in the coming months.

A Community Naming Committee was formed in late summer 2021 and set name criteria for the new branch. During fall 2021, the community and the committee were invited to submit names for consideration.

All recommended names submitted were researched and vetted by library staff. Four final names were released to the public for voting: Bob Ragland Branch Library, Lorraine Granado Branch Library, South Platte Branch Library, and ArtPark Branch Library.

The public was invited to vote on the name during the month of March and selected a new name from the four finalists. The committee then submitted the public’s selection to the Library Commission for final approval.

Ragland who died last year was a Black visual artist, teacher and tv producer and an advocate for Colorado art/artists as well as art in public schools. He also taught at Emily Griffith Opportunity School, George Washington High School, and Bradley Elementary.

