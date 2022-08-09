City and county of Denver set to increase local minimum wage to $17.29 an hour for 2023

The scheduled increase comes from the city's local minimum wage ordinance that was approved in November 2019.

DENVER — In a release sent out by the Denver Department of Finance, both the city and county of Denver are set to increase the local minimum wage to $17.29 beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Likewise, the minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will be upped to $14.27 per hour provided that they earn at least $3.02 in tips.

“At a time when inflation and rising costs are impacting working families everywhere, this increase in our minimum wage, which is based on the Consumer Price Index, will help those who need it most,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “We know this will put additional burdens on our local businesses, but this is an important tool to support vulnerable workers across the city.”

This comes as the final part to a series of three scheduled increases, which initially started back on Jan. 1, 2020. According to the city legislation enacted in November 2019, starting Jan. 1, 2023, it then requires annual increases based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to keep track with Denver's actual cost of living.

Using this methodology, the CPI for the Denver-Lakewood-Aurora area was calculated to be 8.94%, thus resulting in the increase from $15.87 to $17.29 for 2023.

“CPI increases are used in the vast majority of state and local minimum wages across the country. They are designed to do just what this increase will for Denver workers: help them keep up with the cost of living rather than falling behind as prices increase," said Denver City Councilwoman Robin Kniech.

More information about Denver’s minimum wage can be found at DenverWages.org.