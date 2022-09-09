Denver's microtransit pilot program may expand to other areas

The pilot program launched last October in Montbello and has been extended two more years.

DENVER — Expanded public transportation services may be coming to Globeville and Elyria-Swansea.

A pilot microtransit program launched in Montbello last October was widely successful. The Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) said it has provided rides to roughly 33,862 passengers, as of mid-August.

Ridership grew quickly with 1,672 passengers using the service in November 2021 and 4,037 passengers in July 2022, according to DOTI.

Now, Denver is looking to do something similar in other underserved communities.

"A lot of folks need transportation," said Donna Garnett, CEO of the Montbello Organizing Committee (MOC).

Getting around Montbello can be tricky if you don't have your own car.

"We saw a real need in Montbello to pilot the service," said Vanessa Lacayo, spokesperson for DOTI.

That's why they launched the Montbello Connector last year. She said DOTI recently worked with the Denver city council to extend the service for two additional years and to expand the Montbello service area. They’re also hoping to add a vehicle to the three already in the Montbello fleet.

"This is really to compliment RTD's service and not necessarily replace," said Lacayo. "We're trying to fill gaps in areas where there isn't already existing travel opportunities and public transit opportunities."

She said the most popular service areas are the Peoria RTD station and the Montbello Rec Center.

"If someone had trouble getting to and from the bus stop, they would be able to use this service," said Lacayo. "We would go pick them up from their home, they can get in the vehicle and come straight here and take a class at the rec center."

It's a rideshare program that's free to use. You can use the app or call (720) 868-0560 to request a ride in English or Spanish.

"For quite some time, years, it's been difficult for people to get to the places they need to go," said Garnett.

She said poor public transportation options are part of the reason they started their community group back in 2015. For example, she said there's no grocery store in Montbello and for the elderly or people without a car, getting someplace to just pick up dinner can be tough.

"It's great to be able to take RTD but sometimes your needs are different," said Garnett.

She said the Montbello Connector is a great addition to the community. People who use it say they feel safe riding it and they're excited the services will remain in the community for at least another two years.

But, she said they still need more accessible transportation options. For example, sometimes the wait-time for the Montbello Connector can be an hour.

"It is one in a whole array of solutions that we need in our community," said Garnett.

She said MOC recently received a grant from the city to install an electric vehicle charging station. The organization is also planning to bring e-bikes to Montbello and an electric van that can be used for churches or small non-profits needing to transport up to 15 people.

City council approval is still needed to move forward with the microtransit program in Globeville and Elyria-Swansea. If approved, DOTI said it hopes to get it started in late fall/early winter.

They're currently asking for public feedback on what residents would like to see for that service. You can complete the survey in English or Spanish.