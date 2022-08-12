Denver leaders seek help housing migrants

The city government is asking organizations and businesses to provide space for any additional migrants who come to Denver.

DENVER — Denver leaders are asking local organizations to step up to provide shelter for any additional migrants that come to the Mile High City.

The City and County of Denver is calling on faith groups, nonprofit organizations and businesses to provide available space that could be used for shelter if there is a need for it.

“Denver is a welcoming city, and we have a strong history of leaning in to assist anyone who is clearly in need,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “We have an urgent need for more space to shelter these individuals, and we’re calling on our local organizations to let us know if they can help.”

Organizations that can help with providing facilities, staff, financial support or other resources are asked to contact Denver's Emergency Operations Center.

Monetary donations and individual volunteers are also needed. Donations can be sent to Denver Community Church, the American Friends Service Committee and the Colorado Hosting Asylum Network. Community members who want to volunteer need to be registered and credentialed. Those who are interested should click here.

More than 100 migrants have arrived in Denver over the past week, many of them from Central and South America. A bus dropped off about 90 people at Union Station on Monday, after about 40 to 50 people arrived late last week.

In all, the city has seen a slow but steady influx of about 300 migrants over the past couple of months but the spike in numbers this week has challenged the systems in place to provide support.

According to Hancock's office, the migrants chose to come to Denver and were not sent here by any government entity.

Mayra Juarez Denis with Centro Humanitario, a nonprofit working with the migrants, said this week that some of them are looking for work and to escape danger in their home countries. Most of the people she had spoken to said they were from Venezuela.

The City and County of Denver activated its Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center Thursday to help with the response.

As of Wednesday night, the city said there were 110 migrants being housed at an emergency shelter in a recreation center.