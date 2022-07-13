Denver Human Services launches 12th annual #BeAGiver school supply drive

Donations can be made in a variety of ways to help students facing challenges such as food insecurity or homelessness.

DENVER — With the school year right around the corner, Denver Human Services is sending out a call for school supply donations through July 31 as part of its annual drive.

“Through this drive, we are able to equip students with the tools they need to help them gain confidence and have a successful new school year,” said DHS Executive Director Jay Morein. “We appreciate the donors who make this school year a little brighter for those who need some extra support.”

Below are some options for donors to help Denver students:

Adopt-a-Student and register online by July 22 to adopt, or sponsor, a specific student(s) within the DHS Child Welfare division.

Purchase school supplies through DHS Amazon wish list or YouGiveGoods.

Drop off school supply donations to the Richard T. Castro Human Services Center at 1200 N. Federal Blvd. Email give@denvergov.org for information about how and when to stop by.

Mail or ship donations directly to DHS at:

Denver Human Services

Attn: Bryn Daly – Community Impact

1200 Federal Blvd.

Denver, CO 80204

Make a monetary donation. All monetary donations are tax-deductible.

