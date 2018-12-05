A dreary Saturday morning didn’t stop people from coming out to shred their personal documents while helping to fight crime in their community.

Saturday was the 2018 Shred-a-thon. The yearly event sponsored by 9NEWS, Shred-it Inc. and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers gives people a chance to shred up to three legal-sized boxes or kitchen-sized trash bags of sensitive documents for a donation. That included things like ATM receipts, bills and old bank statements.

“I don't think you can be too careful with identifying information,” saud Arapahoe County Sheriff Dave Walcher. “Name, Social Security number, account numbers and all the other stuff. You can't be too careful.”

People often wait for months for the Shred-a-thon, saving up their personal documents so they can bring them to be shredded.

“I come every year” said Tim Brown who came out to the Westminster location. “We're actually saving up all year long just bring it over here.”

Crime Stoppers says more than 10,000 vehicles came through the six shredding sites, and that around $80,000 had been donated.

All the money collected Saturday will go to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, which helps solve crimes across the Metro Area.

© 2018 KUSA