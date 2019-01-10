DENVER — This October, you can speak up. Here is a list of domestic violence resources available throughout Colorado to help those in need.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Staffed 24 hours/day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Free hotline where you can talk with trained advocates by calling 1-800-799-SAFE in more than 200 languages. Calls are free and confidential.

A live chat is also available where advocates offer the same support.

All services are available in English and Spanish.

SafeHouse Denver

The agency provides both emergency shelter and non-residential counseling along with advocacy services to adults, children and youth experiencing intimate partner violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need emergency shelter or non-residential counseling, call their 24-hour crisis and information line at (303) 318-9989

All services are available in English and Spanish.

Colorado Department of Human Services

This department contracts community-based domestic violence advocacy programs that intervene, prevent, and respond to domestic violence.

Find a community-based domestic violence program near you by using the Domestic Violence Program Map below:

All services are available in English and Spanish.

Violence Free Colorado

As Colorado's domestic violence coalition, Violence Free Colorado offers different programs based in your area.

Click here to the Violence Free Colorado map to track down programs based on your county.

If you are in a crisis or need immediate help, dial 911 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or TTY (800) 787−3224

All services are available in English and Spanish.

TESSA

TESSA offers free and voluntary services for those experiencing domestic violence. Their confidential safe house is available for women, children, and other victims escaping abuse.

You can reach their confidential advocates at 719-633-3819.

National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline

Free service that can connect you to local resources and advocates.

1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

All services are available in English and Spanish.

National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline

Trained peer advocates are available 24/7, 365 days a year to offer education, support, and advocacy to teens,young adults, concerned friends, and family members who have questions and concerns about their dating relationships.

Chat with a peer advocate by clicking on the “Chat Online Now” button on their website.

Text* loveis (capitalization does not matter) to 22522.

Speak to a peer advocate by calling 1-866-331-9474.

Stand Up Colorado

Call the Stand Up Colorado Helpline at 855.9StandUp (855-978-2638), a live chat is also available through their website, Text the Stand Up Colorado Helpline at 855.9StandUp (855-978-2638).

Rose Andom Center

If you or someone you know is in need of services or information, call 720-337-4400.

Open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can also stop by their office at 1330 Fox Street in Denver.

For after-hours and shelter resources available through Rose Andom Center, click here.

The Crisis Center

The 24-hour crisis line can be reached at (303) 688-8484 or (888) 247-7472 toll-free.

An additional resource, specific to teens, is a text line to 741741.

All services are available in English and Spanish.

Gateway Shelter

You can reach their 24-hour crisis line at 303-343-1851, answered by trained staff and volunteers who offer referrals, counseling and crisis intervention.

Gateway operates a short-term facility in Aurora with 24 beds and a long-term facility in southern Arapahoe County with a 15-bed capacity.

Arising Hope

Arising Hope offers a 24-hour phone and information line that can be reached at 303-280-3180. You can also email them at info@arisinghope.org

Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence (SPAN)

SPAN's 24-hour crisis hotline can be reached at 303.444.2424 or email hotline@safehousealliance.org

SPAN offers victims of interpersonal violence in Broomfield and Boulder counties with support and services needed in domestic or dating violence situations.

Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley

To contact an advocate now, call their 24/7 Crisis Line at 303-772-4422. Their emergency shelter offers.

Along with their 24-hour hotline, the shelter offers, individual and group counseling, case management, legal advocacy, community, and peer education along with information and referrals.

All services are available in English and Spanish.

The Family Tree

Domestic violence 24-hour crisis line can be reached at 303-420-6752. An emergency shelter is available along with safety planning, legal advocacy, supervised parenting time, and linkages to community resources.

You can also reach their domestic violence outreach program at (303) 463-6321 or email outreach@thefamilytree.org

All services are available in English and Spanish.

RELATED: Mental health resources for Colorado residents

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS