COLORADO, USA — Vitalant and the CraftWorks Foundation have a special reward for Colorado blood donors in January.

Donors who make a donation this month will receive a voucher for a free Draft House pint of beer or soda.

The "Give a Pint, Get A Pint” promotion will be at all Vitalant locations and mobile blood drives in Colorado from Wednesday, Jan. 1 to Friday, Jan. 31.

Vitalant says the vouchers are redeemable at Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants in Colorado as well as Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom locations.

Although patient blood use remains high during the winter months, inclement weather conditions and colds and flu often keep donors from making their regular donations. Because of this, January is designated as National Blood Donor Month.

Vitalant said Monday blood providers nationwide have less than a two days’ supply of necessary blood types. The busy holiday season resulted in over 21,000 fewer donations than expected, according to Vitalant.

“We strive to maintain a 4-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need, and currently we’re at less than half that for certain blood types,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Chief Medical Officer at Vitalant. “Blood on the shelf helps patients every day—for traumas, cancer treatments and critical transfusions—and enables us to be ready if disaster strikes.”

All blood types and components are in short supply, with a special need for platelets and type O blood donations. Platelets have a very short shelf life — only five days, said Vitalant.

In the Colorado region, more than 3,500 blood products need to be collected by Vitalant each week to meet local patient needs.

Due to the critical shortage, donors are strongly encouraged to give blood as soon as possible by calling 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or going online to vitalant.org.

