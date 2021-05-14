Colorado high schooler wins 'Doodle for Google' contest

The Rock Canyon High senior's art now goes on to a nationwide competition where the winner will see their drawing grace the Google homepage for a whole day.

COLORADO, USA — Google announced its 54 state and territory winners for their Doodle for Google competition on Friday, including a Colorado senior who attends Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch.

After being picked from over 1,000 entries, Isabella Rosabal now has a chance to have her drawing appear on the Google homepage for an entire day.

The competition was open to students K-12 across the United States to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I am strong because...”

Now the public is asked to vote for their favorite design to determine the five national finalists.

Google plans to announce the five national finalists later this month.

Each of the five national finalists will win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and fun Google swag.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and his or her school will receive a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization.

