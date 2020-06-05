DPD unveils 'Compassion Cruiser' to deliver supplies to residents in need during COVID-19

The community outreach initiative aims to connect Coloradans with supplies they might not otherwise be able to access during the COVID-19 crisis.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) unveiled a mobile unit Wednesday designed to deliver supplies to residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched last summer as the “Copsicle Cruiser” that delivered free frozen treats to residents, DPD has now repurposed and renamed the the truck to the "Compassion Cruiser," in an effort to help meet the needs of the community during the outbreak.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said officers recognized the need to serve the community in a different way and decided to innovate. The "Compassion Cruiser" will deliver food, face masks and hand sanitizer to residents struggling to access the items amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We can Identify folks that need a little bit of extra food and personally deliver that to them in a safe way,” Chief Paul Pazen.

Instead of coming out with heavy enforcement, DPD said it can utilize community resources and partnerships to connect with residents and provide them with services and resources they might not otherwise have access to.

“It coincides with the mayor’s order on wearing face coverings," Pazen said. "We want to make sure that our community and communities in need have access to that."

Pazen said the ultimate goal of the cruiser service is to help keep residents safe and informed as the crisis unfolds.

“We want to spread compassion in this unprecedented and stressful time showing that we’re still there, we’re still part of the community and we’re trying to help,” Pazen said.

For residents who are unable to access a COVID-19 test on their own due to transportation, mobility or financial limitations, the City of Denver on Tuesday started offering mobile testing through Wellness Winnie.

Those tests are free, but as of now a referral from a doctor is still required; however, Denver officials said they're working on a standing order that, once in place, will allow people to get a test without that referral.

To find out if you qualify to use the mobile testing service, contact 311. Callers will be asked some questions to ensure they meet the requirements, and then be scheduled for a visit.