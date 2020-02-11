Denver Broncos, Vitalant team for 'Drive for Life 23'

Canceled blood drives have made it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply in Colorado. Blood donations are needed this fall and winter.

DENVER — Vitalant and the Denver Broncos are again teaming for the 23rd annual "Drive for Life" blood donation drive.

Instead of a single-day blood drive, Drive for Life 23 will be reimagined in 2020 as a two-month long effort to encourage blood donation, according to Vitalant.

Through Sunday, Jan. 3, Vitalant blood donors can donate in honor of Drive for Life with every blood donation.

Those who mention Drive for Life at their appointment check-in will be entered to win one of five Denver Broncos-themed prizes, including an autographed Drew Lock football and John Elway jersey.

Here’s how to take part in Drive for Life 23:

Make an appointment at a Vitalant donation center or blood drive in Colorado or Cheyenne. Appointments can be made online at vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. During your donation visit, mention association code DENB5280 when you sit down for the private-screening registration. When you donate and give the association code before Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 — the scheduled end of the Broncos’ regular season — participants are automatically be entered to win one of five Broncos prizes.

“Healthy donors are critical to ensuring life-transforming blood is available for patients in need throughout the year,” said Denver Broncos Executive Director of Community Development Allie Engelken. “On behalf of the entire Denver Broncos organization, we are proud of our partnership with Vitalant and are excited to expand the timeline of Drive for Life into a yearlong opportunity, highlighting safe and convenient access to donating blood with Vitalant.”

Vitalant continues to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to find potential donors who could give convalescent plasma in the future. Donors whose blood tests positive for antibodies can help a COVID-19 patient with their plasma while their other blood components could help a cancer patient, trauma victim or someone with another serious medical condition, according to Vitalant.

“We are grateful for the Denver Broncos’ continued support championing blood donation and encouraging fans to give at donation centers and community blood drives to make up the shortfall from canceled drives,” said Vitalant Mountain Division Vice President Anne Burtchaell. “Just here in Colorado alone, we’ve had 113 high schools and colleges forced to cancel their drives through the end of this year, with potentially 3,500 donations going uncollected. It’s vital for patients to have enough blood on hand and we can only do that with generous blood donors right here in Broncos Country.”

To learn more about Drive for Life 23 or to schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org/driveforlife.

