Where to get rid of unwanted medications on Saturday

Last April, DPD collected more than 1,450 pounds of unwanted medicines.

COLORADO, USA — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day takes place Saturday, April 30.

Police departments, health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores across Colorado will participate in the disposal of unwanted and unused medications.

The goal of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is to ensure the environmentally-safe disposal of prescription medicines and to reduce the likelihood of drug misuse or abuse.

During the event last April, Denver Police Department (DPD) collected more than 1,450 pounds of unwanted medicines.

Drug Take-Back Day is a no-questions-asked program and drop offs are completely anonymous. For more information on the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

Aurora

Anschutz Police Department: 13001 E. 17th Pl.

Pickens Tech: 500 Airport Blvd.

Medical Center of Aurora: 1501 S. Potomac St.

UCHealth University Hospital: 12605 E. 16th Pl.

Walgreens: 10501 E. Colfax Ave.

Walgreens: 15310 E. Colfax Ave.

Smoky Hill Library: 5430 S. Biscay Cir.

Boulder

Boulder Sheriff's Office: 5600 Flatiron Cir.

Colorado Springs

Police Operations Center: 705 S. Nevada Ave.

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North: 4050 Briargate Parkway

Security Fire Station 1: 400 Security Blvd.

King Soopers: 7915 Constitution Ave.

Denver

District 1: 1311 W. 46th Ave.

District 2: 3921 Holly St.

District 3: 1625 S. University Blvd.

District 4: 2100 S. Clay St.

District 5: 4685 Peoria St.

District 6: 1566 Washington St.

King Soopers: 2810 N. Quebec St.

King Soopers: 10406 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.

King Soopers: 18605 E. Green Valley Ranch Blvd.

Englewood

Englewood PD: 3615 S. Elati St.

Erie

Erie PD: 1000 Telleen Ave.

Fort Collins

Fort Collins PD: 2221 S. Timberline Rd.

Golden

Jeffco Sheriff: 200 Jefferson County Pkwy.

Golden PD: 911 10th St.

Lafayette

Lafayette PD at Walmart: 745 N. US Hwy 287

Lakewood

Lakewood PD: 445 S. Allison Pkwy.

Pueblo

Pueblo PD: 200 S. Main St.

Pueblo Sheriff's Office: 29912 Highway 50 East

Pueblo West

Pueblo Sheriff's Office: 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.

Westminster

Westminster PD: 9110 Yates St.

Windsor

Windsor PD: 200 N. 11th

Wheat Ridge

Lutheran Medical Center: 8300 W. 38th Ave.

