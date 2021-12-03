x
Emergency housing available for homeless community ahead of snowstorm

Denver's Department of Housing Stability announced a standby shelter at St. Charles Recreating Center ahead of Denver weekend weather.

DENVER — The City of Denver's Department of Housing Stability announced on Thursday extra emergency shelter options for people experiencing homelessness during the approaching snowstorm this weekend.

The city announced a standby shelter for men and transgender people is planned for at St. Charles Recreation Center starting Friday, Mar. 12, at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Mar. 17. Denver said the standby shelter is being prepared in case of any unanticipated complications due to the storm.

Men and transgender individuals seeking shelter should go to the Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St., where day shelter and meals are available, said the city.

The city and its partners are said they are working to accommodate women and transgender individuals in motel rooms if needed throughout the storm.

Women and transgender individuals can access emergency shelter at 1370 Elati Street. Denver said access to overflow shelter will be provided as needed.

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Denver

List of shelters for homeless families, individuals and pets:

Families:

  • Samaritan House
    2301 Lawrence St.
    303-294-0241
    Seven days a week
    5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • The Gathering Place
    1535 N. High St.
    303-321-4198
    Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
    1 – 4 p.m. 
  • The Volunteers of America Mission
    2877 Lawrence St.
    303-295-2165
    Monday through Thursday
    1 – 4 p.m.

Individuals:

  • Lawrence Street Community Center (transportation to men’s shelter)
    2222 Lawrence St.
    Buses are departing nightly, at approximately 6 p.m., to transport men to different shelter sites.
  • Denver Coliseum (single men)
    4600 Humboldt St.
    For access to reserved and overflow beds, individuals should go to the Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St., for possible assignment. Lottery for reserved beds is held at 1 p.m., and overflow beds are assigned from 5-6 p.m. 
  • Samaritan House, Holy Rosary Emergency Shelter (single women)
    2301 Lawrence St.
    Limited beds are available for walk-ins. Women in need of shelter can begin lining up at the designated area outside of Samaritan House on Broadway at 4:30 p.m. Beds are assigned each night through a lottery at 5 p.m. Shelter operates from 5 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
  • Elati Shelter (single women; transgender individuals 18+)
    1370 Elati St.
    Access will be provided from this site to additional overflow shelter, as needed.
  • Delores Project (single women; transgender individuals 18+)
    Call for address.
    303-534-5411
  • Urban Peak Overnight Shelter (youth ages 15-20)
    303-974-2908
  • Salvation Army Crossroads (Single men)
    1901 29th St.
    720-305-4640
    Entry between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Pets

Denver Animal Shelter
1241 W. Bayaud Ave.
Denver, CO 80223 

3-1-1 or 720-913-1311

Monday – Friday | 10:30 a.m – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday | 11:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m

For more details, please visit denvergov.org/emergencyshelter

