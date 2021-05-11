Delays in benefits as more people receive food assistance than ever before in the pandemic

"So now it's like we're going back into less empathy and being more American," said Christie Hicks, whose benefits were delayed for a month.

DENVER — More Coloradans are relying on help buying food than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

In October, the benefit amount increased, along with interest in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

When people need help applying for SNAP, Levin, a bilingual food assistance navigator, submits their application.

"Have you ever been on food stamps in the past?" Maia Levin asked a caller at her Hunger Free Colorado Office.

Parts of the system are overwhelmed too. Denver Human Services saw a delay in re-certifying existing SNAP benefits.

A spokesperson with Denver Human Services said they are quickly working to keep up with the community's demand and list their two reasons for the delay.

DHS said the division that processes SNAP benefits are experiencing,

Staffing shortage, with dozens of vacancies

Increase in SNAP applications

"When the pandemic began, we saw a 5.2% increase in SNAP applications and since August, the division has seen a 19% increase in SNAP applications over the same time period in 2020," DHS wrote.

This delay meant Christie Hicks and her family didn't have enough money to buy food for 30 days. From Oct. 5 until Nov. 5 when two months of benefits came all at once.

“And just eating grits," she said. "It was real primitive in here. Like brown rice for dinner."

Hicks noticed the moment her benefits came in on Friday because she said hunger drove her to check every day.

"That was the wake up call that things are going back to normal," the 44-year-old artist said. "You're not going to eat until I do your paperwork. Tough."

Hicks is a freelance graphic designer and painter, and she said she supports four children and one grandson.

Colorado is seeing higher numbers of people on food stamps each month now than they did any month of 2020.

"During the pandemic congress made it easier to access SNAP," said Levin. "And also a lot of organizations expanded their SNAP outreach so there's been more awareness of the program."

Levin also hears from people who lost those extra pandemic benefits but their circumstances never changed.

"No my circumstances were better during the pandemic," said Hicks. "Why? There was art money being given out. Cause I'm an artist. There were funds available that weren't available before."

Hicks thought she might be able to catch up. But a month of hunger set her back.

"So now it's like we're going back into less empathy and being more American," she said. "And suddenly I can't eat until you get my paperwork?"

Resources for those in need:

Community members who believe they are at critical risk can call the department at 720-944-4DHS (4347). DHS also partners with Food Bank of the Rockies to host monthly mobile food pantries where food boxes along with The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TFAP) are available. The next mobile food pantry is Monday, Nov. 22, from 9-11 a.m. at 2060 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204.

Coloradans can visit HungerFreeColorado.org/find-food/ or call the Food Resource Hotline at 855-855-4626.