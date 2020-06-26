x
community

Food Bank of the Rockies hosts mobile food pantry at Empower Field

Food Bank of the Rockies is hosting a large mobile pantry at Empower Field on Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

DENVER — Food Bank of the Rockies is hosting a large mobile pantry in Denver.

The mobile pantry will be at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Several refrigerated trucks filled with food will be on hand to safely store perishable items like fresh produce, dairy and meat during the distribution.

Volunteers will help set up and distribute grab-and-go food boxes to 3,000 families.

Since mid-March, Food Bank of the Rockies has seen a dramatic increase in requests for assistance, in many cases, double and in some instances, triple the normal number of clients.

For information on locations providing emergency food assistance visit FoodBankRockies.org.

VIDEO BELOW: Food Bank of the Rockies pantry in April

