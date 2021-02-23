Food Bank of the Rockies continues to evolve even after 42 years

Food Bank of the Rockies has debuted a new mission statement, values, logo and brand.

While the rebranding represents a significant change for the 42-year-old organization, Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling said the changes are about connecting, engaging and better serving the community.

A new mission statement will form where the organization is headed in 2021 and beyond: Food Bank of the Rockies ignites the power of community to nourish people facing hunger.

"Two years ago, we dug deep and asked ourselves who are we today and how can we best serve our communities moving forward?" said Pulling. "And so, we set out to create an identity that reflects the organization we strive to be."

The largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region, Food Bank of the Rockies distributed more than 100 million pounds of food last year and the need will continue to be great in 2021.

Food Bank of the Rockies’ said its new values of service, integrity, collaboration, innovation and diversity, equity, and inclusion will drive the organization's work going forward.

"We talked to those who share in our mission of nourishing people facing hunger: donors, volunteers, Hunger Relief Partners, staff, board members, community members, and more," said Pulling. "We listened deeply, absorbed their feedback, and collectively developed our vision of who we are and who we aspire to be."

Food Bank of the Rockies said its new logo "signifies taking root and growing to nurture our community."

The logo also reflects the nourishing and nutritious foods that the organization provides, using the colors of raspberries, eggplants, avocados and kale.

Food Bank of the Rockies said it distributed 43% more food in 2020 than in 2019. The sourcing and distribution of fresh produce and dairy in the organization rose 125% since 2019, amounting to 54.6% of the total products distributed.

“We’re serving many people who have lost their jobs and are facing food insecurity for the first time," said Pulling. "More than 30% of the people we’re serving report never needing food assistance before this. And families and individuals who were already vulnerable have found themselves in dire need.”

> Donations to the Food Bank of the Rockies can be made at FoodBankRockies.org/Give.

