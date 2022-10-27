Free legal advice offered in Denver Thursday

As part of Free Legal Resources Day, Coloradans in need of legal advice can get free 30 minute sessions with an attorney Thursday Oct. 27.

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans who need legal advice will be able to get it at no cost starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Denver City and County Building on Thursday, Oct. 27.

People can attend these free sessions in person, by video, or by phone.

Legal help will be offered on matters such as trial/hearing preparation, landlord-tenant issues, domestic violence, small claims, and more. The full list is here.

Availability is limited so pre registration is required. People can register by calling 303-606-2442 or emailing Denverdistrictselfhelp@judicial.state.co.us.

The 30 minute sessions with an attorney are also available in Spanish upon request.

The Denver City and County Building is located at 1437 Bannock St. and check in for the sessions is on the second floor in room 281.

More information can be found by visiting the Denver District Court Pro Se/Self-Help Center web page.

Free Legal Resource Day is presented by Denver District Court, Denver Probate Court, Denver County Court, and Denver Juvenile Court in conjunction with the Denver Bar Association Access to Justice Committee.

