As we prepare for Christmas with our families, some who are a little less fortunate are worrying about what they'll get their kids.

The Jason McBride Foundation is trying to alleviate some of that stress, especially for the families who have lost a loved one to teen gun violence.

"For some of these moms that we know, it's been such a hard year already. And to have to relive what went on because of the holidays ... we don't want that," McBride said. "We want the holiday to be as easy as possible for the moms and that's why we're doing this."

At least nine teens have been shot and killed this year in Denver.

Jason McBride has worked with a lot of families who have lost a child to teen violence and wants to help.

He's hosting a toy drive and "adopt a family" Christmas program through December 20 via a Facbook fundraiser. It's not just for families touched by violence — it's also for low income families who need the extra push this holiday season.

"Some of these moms have had to miss work because of unfortunate circumstances, so maybe money is a little tight," McBride said. "We want to make sure we step in and get some good gifts for the kids and stuff they'll really, really like."

McBride has held this drive five years in a row. Last year he collected gifts for 600 kids, and this year he's aiming for 1,000.

Click here for the donation page or if you'd like to get in touch with McBride about adopting a family.

