Green Valley Ranch homeowners say unfair HOA fines are displacing residents

“We hear about people living in fear...and there seems to be really intense targeting of folks," said Kevin Patterson.

DENVER — Residents in Green Valley Ranch say that they are being targeted and bullied with bogus fines by their HOA and that's resulting in some families being displaced from their homes.

Homeowners joined The Redress Movement outside of the Wellington E. Webb Building on Thursday. They're saying this is a form of re-segregation of an already diverse community.

“We don’t know the demographics currently right now of the homes that have been foreclosed on and we want to make sure that we have the correct information," said Kevin Patterson, senior campaign organizer for The Redress Movement. "We can understand if there are racial trends, if there are age trends, if that type of thing is happening consistently, we can statistically prove that.”

The Redress Movement said that they're calling on the Office of the Denver Clerk and Recorder and the Department of Housing Stability to track demographic data on foreclosures in Denver.

"The folks who seem to be the most afraid, have the most issues tend to be black, brown, Latino, immigrant folks, English second language, who have really had very consistent problems with this particular HOA and fines and paying very large fees," said Patterson.

Leaving trash cans out, broken blinds, weeds in their yards are all things residents in Green Valley Ranch said they've been fined for.

In February, Green Valley Ranch resident Monica Villela said a man knocked on her door and told her he was the new owner of her home.

"Since then, it's been a nightmare for us," said Villela. "We didn't know about the foreclosure."

She said that although she's never missed a mortgage payment for the last 17 years on the house she has had with her husband, it had been foreclosed on without her knowledge and sold to someone else.

“In the beginning he didn’t tell me for how much he bought the house but he bought it for $25,000," said Villela.

After seeing her story on the news, Villela said the man offered to sell her back her house.

“He called me saying, 'I’m willing to sell the house back to you for $28,000,'" she said.

Villela said they were fined by the HOA for minor things like leaving their garbage cans outside, and having a few weeds in the yard.

"Not everyone was being fined for the things we were fined for so we felt like we were being targeted," said Villela.

Those unpaid fines now total thousands of dollars, something Villela said they can't afford.

"It went up to $8,000 and it's an affordable home," she said. "We are a family of six and only one income."

Another resident, Darla Nowak said she's also received unfair fines and violations.

"I don't know if they just enjoy preying on people," said Nowak. "When you receive a violation for a tree not being 'tree-shaped', it boggles your mind."

She said that she won the court case that involved her tree when a judge couldn't find anything in the bylaws that showed she was violating a rule.

Then, she was summoned to court for another issue, a temporary fence she set up for her small dogs.

Nowak said she was fined $1,400 for the temporary fence. She also had to pay $14,000 in attorney fees.

"I had to get a loan to pay it off so I could keep my home," said Nowak.

She said now, she lives in fear each day.

"When my doorbell rings, I'm afraid to answer it," she said. "I don't know if it's going to be another person trying to summon me again for violations I don't know about."

9NEWS has reached out to the HOAs involved and was not able to get a comment.