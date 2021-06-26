Greenwood Village welcomes sprawling entertainment complex Pindustry

At full capacity, Pindustry will need up to 200 employees to serve up to 2,300 customers.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — When Greenwood Village created the Arapahoe Entertainment District, longtime Centennial developer Kelmore Development wasted no time putting together a plan to transform an old automobile service center building it owned on Arapahoe Road just west of Interstate 25.

On Sunday, residents and visitors will get the first look at the sprawling entertainment complex that is Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Road. Offerings from the “adult playground” occupying the two-level, 54,000-square foot building include the area’s first serious offering of Duckpin bowling, regular bowling, an impressive pinball machine collection and one of metro Denver’s largest rooftop patios with an unobstructed view of the Front Range.

“You could spend the day here and not get bored,” said Bob Koontz, Kelmore’s owner.

Kelmore said they researched “bartainment” concepts nationwide. They obviously spent a lot of time at Pins Mechanical Co., the entertainment chain/bar famous for its duckpin bowling.

